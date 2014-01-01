Workshops
These are in-person hosted workshops, usually free, in which workshoppers are used as curriculum and mentors help attendees work through the challenges.
Workshoppers
Workshopper is the name used for the open source lesson modules associated with NodeSchool. All are self guided (you don't need to attend a workshop to do one) and most work offline.
npm install -g learnyounode
learnyounode
Get Going —
You’ll need Node.js on your computer to get started with each of these. Then use npm (it comes with Node) to install each module with the command below it. Once installed, simply type the workshopper’s name to launch.
You will also need a Text Editor, if you don't have one already, you may want one for editing code. A few options: Atom, Sublime Text, Visual Studio Code, Brackets.
Problems with the workshopper? Try installing the latest version of Node.js (v6.2.0 or higher), or ask a question in the discussion.
Core
These workshoppers focus on essential skills for working with Node.js.
Stuck? Ask a question in the discussion.
javascripting
Learn the basics of JavaScript. No previous programming experience required.
npm install -g javascripting
git-it
Learn Git and GitHub basics.
Download the latest desktop app release.
Elementary Electron
Make a desktop application using Node and Chromium with Electron
npm install -g elementary-electron
learnyounode
Learn the basics of node: asynchronous i/o, http.
npm install -g learnyounode
How to npm
Learn how to use and create npm modules.
npm install -g how-to-npm
stream-adventure
Learn to compose streaming interfaces with
.pipe().
npm install -g stream-adventure
how-to-markdown
Learn how to start using Markdown — a lightweight markup language with plain text formatting syntax.
npm install -g how-to-markdown
learnyouhtml
Learn how to create your first web page.
npm install -g learnyouhtml
Electives
Workshoppers on popular libraries or styles of writing Node.js.
Functional Javascript
Learn fundamental functional programming features of JavaScript in vanilla ES5.
npm install -g functional-javascript-workshop
Level Me Up Scotty!
Learn to use leveldb, a simple key/value store with a vibrant package.
npm install -g levelmeup
ExpressWorks
Learn the basics of the Express.js framework.
npm install -g expressworks
Make Me Hapi
Learn all about hapi through a series of challenges.
npm install -g makemehapi
Promise It Won't Hurt
Learn to use promises in JavaScript to handle async operations.
npm install -g promise-it-wont-hurt
Async You
Learn to use the async package.
npm install -g async-you
NodeBot Workshop
Make robots with the johnny-five api.
npm install -g nodebot-workshop
Going Native
An exploration of Node.js from the underside: native C++ add-ons.
npm install -g goingnative
Planet Proto
Understanding JavaScript Prototypes
npm install -g planetproto
WebGL Workshop
Learn the basics of WebGL in small, manageable chunks.
npm install -g webgl-workshop
ESNext Generation
Intro to ES6 Iterators, their use, and how they relate to Generators.
npm install -g esnext-generation
Test Anything
Learn to test your code
npm install -g test-anything
Tower of babel
Show you through a series of exercises that introduce you to ES6 features.
npm install -g tower-of-babel
learnyoumongo
Getting started with MongoDB and Node.js
npm install -g learnyoumongo
regex-adventure
Parse text with regular expressions
npm install -g regex-adventure
learn-sass
Learn the basics of SASS
npm install -g learn-sass
Pattern Lab Workshop
Learn the basics of Pattern Lab.
npm install -g pattern-lab-workshop
learnyoubash
Learn you how to use the terminal and write your first Bash script.
npm install -g learnyoubash
Currying in JavaScript
Learn currying concept and creating a currying function in JavaScript.
npm install -g currying-workshopper
bacon-love
Learn concepts of Functional and Reactive Programming using the Bacon.js library.
npm install -g bacon-love
innersourceadventure
Learn about InnerSource software development.
npm install -g innersourceadventure
Shader School
Learn the fundamentals of graphics programming using GLSL shaders.
npm install -g shader-school
Bytewiser
Learn how to manipulate binary data in node.js and HTML5 browsers.
npm install -g bytewiser
Bug Clinic
Learn some new tools and techniques as you improve your debugging skills.
npm install -g bug-clinic
Browserify Adventure
Use npm modules and node-style require() in the browser with browserify.
npm install -g browserify-adventure
Intro to WebGL
Get started with three.js and WebGL.
npm install -g introtowebgl
Count to 6
Learn how to use some features from ES6, the next version of JavaScript.
npm install -g count-to-6
Kick off Koa
Getting started with Koa, the next generation web framework for Node.js.
npm install -g kick-off-koa
LololoDash
Learn Lo-Dash (fork of underscore) to handle your arrays and objects simple!
npm install -g lololodash
learnyoucouchdb
Learn about CouchDB - the database that completely embraces the web
npm install -g learnyoucouchdb
learnuv
Learn uv for fun and profit, a self guided workshop to the library that powers Node.js.
npm install -g learnuv
Learn Generators
An Intro to JavaScript ES6 Generators.
npm install -g learn-generators
learnyoureact
Let's learn React.js and server side rendering!
npm install -g learnyoureact
perfschool
Find your way through the web performance optimization maze!
npm install -g perfschool
Web Audio School
Learn the Web Audio API by completing a series of interactive lessons with a focus on music.
npm install -g web-audio-school
torrential
A set of lessons to show you how to create a simple p2p bittorrent network
npm install -g torrential
Thinking in React
Learn React's philosophy by building a UI from scratch.
npm install -g thinking-in-react
Post-mortem debugging
Learn how to use post-mortem debugging on SmartOS to efficiently debug Node.js applications in production.
npm install -g node-debug-school
Seneca in practice
Learn how to leverage SenecaJs microservice toolkit.
npm install -g seneca-in-practice
LESS is more
Learn the fundamentals of the LESS CSS preprocessor.
npm install -g less-is-more
JavaScript best practices
Learn the best practices of writing clean JavaScript code.
npm install -g js-best-practices
Scope Chains & Closures
Learn the details of Scope, Scope Chains, Closures, and Garbage Collection.
npm i @workshoppers/scope-chains-closures -g
scope-chains-closures