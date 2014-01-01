Get Going —

You’ll need Node.js on your computer to get started with each of these. Then use npm (it comes with Node) to install each module with the command below it. Once installed, simply type the workshopper’s name to launch.

You will also need a Text Editor, if you don't have one already, you may want one for editing code. A few options: Atom, Sublime Text, Visual Studio Code, Brackets.

Problems with the workshopper? Try installing the latest version of Node.js (v6.2.0 or higher), or ask a question in the discussion.