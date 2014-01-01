Workshops

These are in-person hosted workshops, usually free, in which workshoppers are used as curriculum and mentors help attendees work through the challenges.

Upcoming Workshops

    Anyone can host

    NodeSchool is decentralized, open source and volunteer run. Want to host an event? Resources and tips for how.

    Workshoppers

    Workshopper is the name used for the open source lesson modules associated with NodeSchool. All are self guided (you don't need to attend a workshop to do one) and most work offline.

    npm install -g learnyounode learnyounode
    » HELLO WORLD » BABY STEPS » MY FIRST I/O!

    Get Going —

    You’ll need Node.js on your computer to get started with each of these. Then use npm (it comes with Node) to install each module with the command below it. Once installed, simply type the workshopper’s name to launch.

    You will also need a Text Editor, if you don't have one already, you may want one for editing code. A few options: Atom, Sublime Text, Visual Studio Code, Brackets.

    Problems with the workshopper? Try installing the latest version of Node.js (v6.2.0 or higher), or ask a question in the discussion.

    Core

    These workshoppers focus on essential skills for working with Node.js.

    Stuck? Ask a question in the discussion.

    javascripting

    Learn the basics of JavaScript. No previous programming experience required.

    npm install -g javascripting

    git-it

    Learn Git and GitHub basics.

    Download the latest desktop app release.

    Elementary Electron

    Make a desktop application using Node and Chromium with Electron

    npm install -g elementary-electron

    learnyounode

    Learn the basics of node: asynchronous i/o, http.

    npm install -g learnyounode

    How to npm

    Learn how to use and create npm modules.

    npm install -g how-to-npm

    stream-adventure

    Learn to compose streaming interfaces with .pipe().

    npm install -g stream-adventure

    how-to-markdown

    Learn how to start using Markdown — a lightweight markup language with plain text formatting syntax.

    npm install -g how-to-markdown

    learnyouhtml

    Learn how to create your first web page.

    npm install -g learnyouhtml

    Electives

    Workshoppers on popular libraries or styles of writing Node.js.

    Functional Javascript

    Learn fundamental functional programming features of JavaScript in vanilla ES5.

    npm install -g functional-javascript-workshop

    Level Me Up Scotty!

    Learn to use leveldb, a simple key/value store with a vibrant package.

    npm install -g levelmeup

    ExpressWorks

    Learn the basics of the Express.js framework.

    npm install -g expressworks

    Make Me Hapi

    Learn all about hapi through a series of challenges.

    npm install -g makemehapi

    Promise It Won't Hurt

    Learn to use promises in JavaScript to handle async operations.

    npm install -g promise-it-wont-hurt

    Async You

    Learn to use the async package.

    npm install -g async-you

    NodeBot Workshop

    Make robots with the johnny-five api.

    npm install -g nodebot-workshop

    Going Native

    An exploration of Node.js from the underside: native C++ add-ons.

    npm install -g goingnative

    Planet Proto

    Understanding JavaScript Prototypes

    npm install -g planetproto

    WebGL Workshop

    Learn the basics of WebGL in small, manageable chunks.

    npm install -g webgl-workshop

    ESNext Generation

    Intro to ES6 Iterators, their use, and how they relate to Generators.

    npm install -g esnext-generation

    Test Anything

    Learn to test your code

    npm install -g test-anything

    Tower of babel

    Show you through a series of exercises that introduce you to ES6 features.

    npm install -g tower-of-babel

    learnyoumongo

    Getting started with MongoDB and Node.js

    npm install -g learnyoumongo

    regex-adventure

    Parse text with regular expressions

    npm install -g regex-adventure

    learn-sass

    Learn the basics of SASS

    npm install -g learn-sass

    Pattern Lab Workshop

    Learn the basics of Pattern Lab.

    npm install -g pattern-lab-workshop

    learnyoubash

    Learn you how to use the terminal and write your first Bash script.

    npm install -g learnyoubash

    Currying in JavaScript

    Learn currying concept and creating a currying function in JavaScript.

    npm install -g currying-workshopper

    bacon-love

    Learn concepts of Functional and Reactive Programming using the Bacon.js library.

    npm install -g bacon-love

    innersourceadventure

    Learn about InnerSource software development.

    npm install -g innersourceadventure

    Shader School

    Learn the fundamentals of graphics programming using GLSL shaders.

    npm install -g shader-school

    Bytewiser

    Learn how to manipulate binary data in node.js and HTML5 browsers.

    npm install -g bytewiser

    Bug Clinic

    Learn some new tools and techniques as you improve your debugging skills.

    npm install -g bug-clinic

    Browserify Adventure

    Use npm modules and node-style require() in the browser with browserify.

    npm install -g browserify-adventure

    Intro to WebGL

    Get started with three.js and WebGL.

    npm install -g introtowebgl

    Count to 6

    Learn how to use some features from ES6, the next version of JavaScript.

    npm install -g count-to-6

    Kick off Koa

    Getting started with Koa, the next generation web framework for Node.js.

    npm install -g kick-off-koa

    LololoDash

    Learn Lo-Dash (fork of underscore) to handle your arrays and objects simple!

    npm install -g lololodash

    learnyoucouchdb

    Learn about CouchDB - the database that completely embraces the web

    npm install -g learnyoucouchdb

    learnuv

    Learn uv for fun and profit, a self guided workshop to the library that powers Node.js.

    npm install -g learnuv

    Learn Generators

    An Intro to JavaScript ES6 Generators.

    npm install -g learn-generators

    learnyoureact

    Let's learn React.js and server side rendering!

    npm install -g learnyoureact

    perfschool

    Find your way through the web performance optimization maze!

    npm install -g perfschool

    Web Audio School

    Learn the Web Audio API by completing a series of interactive lessons with a focus on music.

    npm install -g web-audio-school

    torrential

    A set of lessons to show you how to create a simple p2p bittorrent network

    npm install -g torrential

    Thinking in React

    Learn React's philosophy by building a UI from scratch.

    npm install -g thinking-in-react

    Post-mortem debugging

    Learn how to use post-mortem debugging on SmartOS to efficiently debug Node.js applications in production.

    npm install -g node-debug-school

    Seneca in practice

    Learn how to leverage SenecaJs microservice toolkit.

    npm install -g seneca-in-practice

    LESS is more

    Learn the fundamentals of the LESS CSS preprocessor.

    npm install -g less-is-more

    JavaScript best practices

    Learn the best practices of writing clean JavaScript code.

    npm install -g js-best-practices

    Scope Chains & Closures

    Learn the details of Scope, Scope Chains, Closures, and Garbage Collection.

    npm i @workshoppers/scope-chains-closures -g
    scope-chains-closures